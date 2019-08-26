53-year-old man accused of molesting 7-year-old girl in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a 7-year-old girl said he touched her inappropriately after she yelled and begged him to stop.

Marvin Walker, 53, is accused of lewd and lascivious molestation between January and July 2018.

The victim said Walker told her he had to do it and that he was “the boss,” according to the arrest report.

She said she would lock herself in her bedroom because she was afraid he would touch her when she came out. She said one night Walker picked the lock on her bedroom door and came in with no clothes on. She told investigators she hid and begged for him to leave her alone.

Now that she is in foster care she said she feels safe reporting the incidents to her caseworker.

It’s unclear what the relationship is between Walker and the victim.

Walker is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.