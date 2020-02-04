$5,000 reward for information about fire that destroyed DeFuniak Springs home

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — A $5,000 reward is being offered to the person who leads officers leading to the person responsible for a fire that destroyed a three-story home in Walton County.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau are all investigating the November 23, 2019 fire on Corbin Gainey Road. A 9-1-1 call prompted the response of multiple county agencies at approximately 4:30 that morning. The caller reported seeing smoke and flames from a nearby home.

Firefighters battled the blaze engulfing the three-story home just before dawn and cleared the scene hours later. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate and determined arson was the cause of the fire.



The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact 877-NoArson (877-662-7766) or visit arsonreporting.fldfs.com.

