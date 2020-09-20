500 free meals given away by City of Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola, in coordination with the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center and the Salvation Army, will be distributing 500 free to-go meals Sunday, Sept. 20 at Woodland Heights Community Resource Center, located at 111 Berkley Drive in Pensacola.

Meals will be available to-go only on a first come, first served basis. Distribution will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will last until meals run out. 

Please stay tuned to the City of Pensacola’s website and Facebook page for Hurricane Sally recovery updates.

