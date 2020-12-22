5-year-old Milton boy seriously injured in rollover crash on I-10

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 5-year-old boy from Milton was seriously injured in a rollover crash on I-10 Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old woman was driving west on I-10 near mile marker 8 with her son when their truck left the roadway. The truck started to roll over in the median and onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, where it collided with an SUV driven by an elderly couple from New Orleans, La.

Escambia County Fire Rescue had to extricate the woman from the truck.

The 5-year-old boy was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. The woman had minor injuries. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the SUV.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

