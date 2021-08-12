5-month-old baby girl killed in Bay County fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 5-month-old baby was killed in a fire in Bayou George, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

The fire happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home on Blue Gill Avenue.

The child was in the home with her mother, 24-year old Jamie Lee Sawyer, and her other two siblings, ages 2-and-3.

Investigator Sawyer told them she awoke to the sound of Nevia crying and discovered the house on fire. Sawyer says she managed to get the two older children to safety, but could not get to the baby. Investigators said they are still sorting out the details of this case.

They believe an electrical short caused the fire.