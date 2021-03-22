$45K in cash found during Okaloosa County traffic stop

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Last Friday a Florida Highway Patrol unit made a traffic stop on State Road 293 in Okaloosa County for a speeding violation. The trooper realized the black Chrysler 300 was a rental vehicle and asked the driver, 25-year-old Bryce Landrus Berry, for the paperwork. That’s when troopers say Berry opened the glovebox where $45,000 in cash was stored.

“After contacting the rental company, they requested the vehicle be towed due to violation of rental agreement. While waiting for the tow truck, the trooper inquired about the large sum of money observed in the glove box earlier and Berry could only state he didn’t realize he had that much money with him, he also could not provide documentation for the large sum of currency,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

After speaking with Berry the trooper located 30 grams of marijuana in the vehicle along with numerous firearms. FHP says Berry has a lengthy criminal history with felony convictions, including possession of drugs and firearm offenses.

Berry was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail and charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.