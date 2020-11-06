43rd annual Pensacola Seafood Fest doesn’t disappoint on opening day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 43rd Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival was originally planned to start in September but due to COVID-19, they had to push it back. However, the opening day has both vendors and residents excited.

“We got crab cakes. We got fries. We got crab, crawfish, blue crab and what we do here at this location… well lets hit it for them one time with the ‘Rick Flare’ one time,” says one vendor at the Pensacola Seafood Fest.

Coordinator of the event Margaret-Anne West says, “It was so important for us to have this event and because it is such an annual tradition that Pensacola has, so we wanted to be able to give that tradition back to the community in such a hard year and everyone has been struggling.”

West says they have had anywhere from 80 to 100-thousand people come out every year, but this year will come with some changes.

“We did some redesigning,” says West. “The footprint looks a little different. We have less vendors to allow for physical distancing. We have more sanitizing stations and we are asking people to wear mask with the outdoor nature of the event. We aren’t requiring it.”

It’s an event that vendors are glad is still happening.

One vendor tells WKRG, “It’s going to be great for the community, we need this. There’s a lot of pinned up socialization that needs to happen just in this community.”

Another adds, “We have been doing this for quite some time and we are excited about being here in Pensacola, Florida and giving us an opportunity to get out with the whole Covid-19.”

The event will happen all weekend and this year they will be featuring only local artist. For more information, click here.

