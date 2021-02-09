42 years later, deputies still looking for cold-blooded cold case killer

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been 42 years, but Okaloosa County deputies have not given up on the search for whoever murdered the clerk at a corner store.

George Myers was working at the story on Highway 98 and Santa Rosa Boulevard the morning of February 9th, 1979 when he was killed. Investigators say a customer discovered the 56-year-old shot and killed in a storage room. He was shot several times. According to a press release, “the store safe, cash register, and his wallet were left untouched, so the motive remains very much a mystery four decades later.”

Anyone who has any information on this cold case is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

