4-year-old drowns, Santa Rosa Sheriff investigating

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s began investigating after a child drowned on Oct. 16.

In a news release, SRCSO said deputies responded to a medical emergency on Saturday after a 4-year-old child went missing.

The child was located by a family member in a pond approximately 150 yards from the home, said SRCSO.

The child was rushed by helicopter to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

SRCSO says the case is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

The incident report said the child was in the care of a foster parent who said the child was autistic.

According to the report, the foster parent “had locked and barricaded the front door of the house” and took a nap. The parent told deputies he went to check on the child about ten minutes later and realized the child was missing.

The foster parent and his adult child searched for the child, locating him in a pond 150 yards from the home. The foster parent pulled the child out of the pond and began CPR.

A volunteer fire department was the first to arrive on the scene and “began to render aid,” according to the report. Life Flight arrived and took the child to Sacred Heart Hospital where the child died.