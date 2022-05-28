MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Four swimmers were rescued and one of them is in critical condition after a near drowning close to Miramar Beach.

First responders say it happened Saturday around 1:20 p.m. behind the Surf Hut restaurant.

According to the South Walton Fire District, lifeguards entered the gulf to rescue four swimmers who were in the water approximately 0.2 miles from the nearest lifeguard tower.

Lifeguards made contact with the four swimmers and began securing them with rescue equipment for the swim back to shore.

Responding lifeguards reported that one of the victims, a woman who is approximately 30-years-old, was speaking to them in short sentences during the swim back to shore, when her medical condition started to rapidly deteriorate.

Once they got onshore, lifesaving care was administered to the woman.

Soon after, first responders say South Walton Fire District Advanced Life Support units arrived and transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition.

No other swimmers who were rescued required treatment.

First responders say right now, it is not clear whether the woman’s condition was related to the near drowning or a potential medical emergency that occurred while she was in the water.

Lifeguards were flying yellow flags for a moderate risk of rip currents and hazards at the time the rescue occurred.