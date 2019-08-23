Lockdowns lifted at 4 Santa Rosa County schools

UPDATE (9:32 a.m.) — The schools are no longer on lockdown, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The lockdowns were a precaution due to a shooting in the area. One person was injured in the shooting, and all people of interest are in custody.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton High School, Hobbs Middle School, King Middle School and Rhodes Elementary are currently under lockdown as a precautionary measure to an incident in a neighborhood near the schools.

Santa Rosa County District Schools says they have multiple layers of security in place at all schools. School resource officers and school staff have been trained to follow steps that protect students. Local law enforcement is also securing these schools.

The district asks for parents to not attempt to go to any of these campuses. As part of security lockdown procedures, law enforcement will not allow anyone near on campus until an all safe is issued.

Students who are currently on campus may not leave. Students who have not yet checked into school today should delay reporting to school until the all-clear is given. Absences and tardies will be excused.