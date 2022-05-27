NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WKRG) — Four former church leaders in the northwest Florida area are on the Southern Baptist Church sexual assault list that was released on Thursday, May 27.

One Baker pastor, two Niceville pastors and one Pensacola pastor all made the list of alleged sexual assault church leaders within SBC.

The former pastor of Red Oak Baptist Church in Baker, Fla., Jerry Hutcheson, was sentenced to four years in prison for the sexual abuse of an 86-year-old. Hutcheson was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 2007 in Alabama. He has been released and is a registered sex offender in Alabama and Tennessee.

Robert Thomas Jenkins-Hayes, former church youth volunteer at Rocky Bayou Baptist Church in Niceville, Fla., was arrested in 2005 when a 15-year-old boy came forward with allegations. The pastor at the time said he was aware of some instances where Hayes had kissed boys on the lips and embraced them for too long. Hayes was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim under 16-years-old. He was sentenced to 15 years on probation and is a registered sex offender in Florida.

Former Associate Pastor of Rocky Bayou Baptist Church, Dale Alan Julio, was arrested for the sexual battery of a 6-year-old in 2017. On June 11, 2018, Julio was convicted of sexual battery by an adult/victim under 12 and a lewd or lascivious molestation victim under 12 years offender 18 or older. Julio is currently in prison and a registered sexual predator.

Leon Rankins, III, was the former pastor of Restoration Full Gospel Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla. In 1989, Rankins was accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy when he was just 17. In 1994, Rankins pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual battery and was sentenced to two years of house arrest and two years of probation. He was charged with having sex with a 13-year-old boy in 2007.