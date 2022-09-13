ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting.

Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. The grants are a new program after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that went into effect July 1.

“I think as you see cost overruns and stuff, as inflation is affecting these not-for-profits organizations after the fiscal year was over and the new one started, people saw that there were opportunities within their communities that maybe needed some help,” said House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, (R-Panama) City after Friday’s meeting.

Local delegation made several requests, coming in at 28. Rep. Alex Andrade made eight, Rep. Michelle Salzman made eight and Rep. Jayer Williamson made 12. The total amount of money for requests made was $27 million.

The eight from Andrade included:

$3 million – Beach Haven Roadway, Drainage and Sewer Improvements Phase 2

$300,000 – Pensacola Beach Northern Gateway – Design

$500,000 – Gulf Breeze Eufala Outfall Water Quality Improvement Project

$500,000 – Gulf Breeze Septic to Sewer Conversion Project

$490,000 – Pensacola International Airport – Baggage Handling System Reconfiguration

$350,000 – Veterans Memorial Park Restroom and Educational Center

$79,596 – Studer Community Institute – Brain Builders Program

$1,450,202 – Baptist Hospital Behavioral Health Unit – Geriatric Unit

Salzman’s eight requested included:

$593,000 – WUWF FM – Replace Emergency Generator to Support 24/7 Broadcasting

$120,000 – Autism Development Center

$160,000 – Identifying Gaps in Mental Health

$3 million – Godwin Lane Transfer Station

$1 million – Escambia County Fire Rescue Regional Training Site

$75,000 – Pensacola Humane Society Community Assistance Inclusion Program

$975,000 – IHMC HVAC Replacement

$350,000 – Building Mental Health

Williamson’s 12 requests included:

$552,383 – Advancing Florida as a National Leader in Cybersecurity Economic and Workforce Development

$438,165 – Feeding the Gulf Coast Mobile Marketplace

$500,000 – Bergren Road Widening Improvements

$250,000 – Navarre Beach Amphitheater Design

$250,000 – Santa Rosa County Oriole Beach Drainage Improvements

$8 million – Santa Rosa County Tom King Bayou Channel Restoration/Stormwater Improvements

$1,070,000 – Whiting Aviation Park Taxiway and Apron

$500,000 – Woodbine Road and Highway 90 Intersection

$640,000 – Comprehensive Mobile Safety and Emergency Communications Platform

$500,000 – District One Medical Examiner’s Office Rapid DNA Technology

$500,000 – Historic Pensacola

$500,000 – Milton Locklin Lake Restoration Project – Phase 2

Only $4.9 million was approved from the $27 million requested. Below are the approved requests for Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties:

$250,000 – Advancing Florida as a National Leader in Cybersecurity Economic and Workforce Development

$120,000 – Autism Development Center

$1,450,202 – Baptist Hospital Behavioral Health Unit – Geriatric Unit

$350,000 – Building Mental Health

$500,000 – District One Medical Examiner’s Office Rapid DNA Technology

$400,000 – Escambia County Fire Rescue Regional Training Site

$500,000 – Historic Pensacola

$160,000 – Identifying Gaps in Mental Health

$200,000 – IHMC HVAC Replacement

$75,000 – Pensacola Humane Society Community Assistance Inclusion Program

$350,000 – Veterans Memorial Park Restroom and Educational Center

$500,000 – Whiting Aviation Park Taxiway and Apron