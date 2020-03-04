3rd case of coronavirus infection in Florida reported, travelers on edge

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- A third case of the Coronavirus infection has been reported in Florida according to health officials. Authorities say the third person is the sister of a woman who already tested positive. Both of those woman are in Hillsborough County which is near Tampa. Authorities say the other person is a man in his 60’s from the Sarasota area.

At the Pensacola International Airport, travelers were a bit concerned about the influx of cases here in Florida.

“I’m actually flying into Tampa this morning and I actually just found out there’s been a case that has popped up there,” Emily said. “I’m just going to keep washing my hands and praying for the best.”

The Florida Department of Health says that more than 250 people were under public health monitoring as of Tuesday and there’s 16 pending test results. Rick Gill flew into Pensacola from Arizona.

“There were about four or five people on the plane today that wore their masks,” Gill said. “I was looking for one with the chemical things on it but I was told I would freak people out so I could not wear it.”

Gill says there’s only so much people can do to avoid the virus.

“I keep my hands clean and I wash frequently,” Gill said. “All the basic stuff. You can keep yourself from getting any kind of sickness if you follow basic hygiene practices.”

