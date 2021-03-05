$3k reward offered to help catch Louisiana kidnapping suspect

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that will help locate Shawntel Nicole Heck, who is wanted by multiple agencies with extensive charges for her role in the kidnapping of her small children from Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

Heck is a 38-year-old white female who is about 5’06” and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is believed to still be in the Milton area.

If you know Shawntel’s whereabouts and would like to remain anonymous, call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP (7867). You can also go to SRCCS.com or on the P3 Mobile App. Any tips are always anonymous and could earn you a cash reward of up to $3,000.

*YOU MUST STAY ANONYMOUS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR REWARD.