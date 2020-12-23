$3k reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Santa Rosa County, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement say a man that is considered “armed and dangerous” is wanted for a long list of criminal acts.

Santa Rosa deputies say 28-year-old Arthur Lee Cheever committed the following:

Robbery

Grand Theft up to $10,000

Reckless Driving with Damage to Person and Property

Fleeing/Eluding Law Enforcement

Driving While License Suspended – Subsequent Offense

VOP: Obstruct Criminal Investigation (3 counts)

Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts)

Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (3 counts)

Petit Theft (3rd Conviction) (3 counts)

Use of Anti-Shoplifting Device (3 counts)

Deputies describe Cheever as a white male who’s approximately 5’10” and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The public is asked to use extreme caution and to not approach the suspect. However, if you know his whereabouts, please call 437-STOP (7867). You can also go online at SRCCS.com or on the P3 Mobile App.

Your information is completely anonymous and IF ARRESTED ON YOUR TIP, you’re eligible for up to $3,000.

