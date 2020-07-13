37 tons of debris collected in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 74-thousand pounds of debris was collected during the cleanup effort in the month of July.

See news release issued by Escambia County officials Monday afternoon.

For more information on upcoming neighborhood clean up events, go to myescambia.com/cleanup of call Glenn Griffith at 850-595-3538.

