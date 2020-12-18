35th Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade canceled

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Beads Mardi Gras

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navarre Krewe of Jesters announced after a meeting Wednesday night that the 35th Annual Navarre Beach Mardi Gras Parade is canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The parade was scheduled for Feb. 6, 2021. “We were trying to hold out but with the COVID cases and deaths increasing in NW Florida and the uncertainty of the vaccines it is necessary for the safety of our community, membership and participants to cancel our beloved parade,” Krewe of Jesters President Charlene Tremor said.

The date for the 2022 parade is Feb. 19 and Tremor says decisions haven’t been made yet on other 2021 events including Pirate Bash, Duck Derby and Mullet Toss. “Hopefully the vaccines will work and we can all enjoy the wonderful Billy Bowlegs Parade in June and all future parades,” she said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories