32nd Annual Riverwalk Arts Festival

The Santa Rosa Arts and Culture Foundation is gearing up for their 32nd Riverwalk Art Festival & All County Youth Art Show!

This is “A Call for Artists.” The Riverwalk Arts Festival is scheduled for March 7th and 8th in historic downtown Milton, Florida.

Registrations is open for Fine Arts, Heritage Folk Art, Food Vendors, Business Networking, A “Plein Air Paint Out” competition, and Cultural Performances.

To submit an application, Visit our website at SRACF.org or call 850-723-4863

Come and be a part of an exciting weekend celebrating the arts.