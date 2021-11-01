329-pound bull shark claims top spot at Destin Fishing Rodeo

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some fishermen may say it’s beginner’s luck when they hear angler Shelby Wagner’s shark story. Wagner claimed the top prize for private and overall shark fishing in the 73rd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo for a 329.2-pound bull shark.

Wagner tells WKRG News 5 she and two friends decided spur of the moment to go hunt down a shark on Oct. 15 after seeing a 226-pound bull weigh-in for the tournament.

The massive marine animal was caught about 30 miles off the Florida coast, marking the largest shark weighed in in more than 20 years.

Wagner considers herself new to saltwater fishing, but with Capt. Kyle Howard and his wife to help, the trio managed to wrangle in the bull shark in under an hour.

Some of the pictures below could be considered graphic to some readers:

The Destin Fishing Rodeo came to a close on Oct. 31 with an award ceremony being held Friday, Nov. 5. The tournament takes place on the docks outside AJ’s Oyster Bar every year. You can learn more and see ways to sign up for next year by clicking here. See the full list of this year’s winners here.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says bull shark fishing is allowed in state and federal waters. The limit is one shark per person each day and a limit of two sharks in one vessel.

To see all of the shark fishing rules and regulations, click here.