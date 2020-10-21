300 community cats will be spayed/neutered in Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter has received a grant for $15,000 to help handle the stray cat population in NW Florida.

The shelter says residents can register up to five (5) community cats at a time but you must bring them to and from the Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N.Q St. in Pensacola.

The cats must be secured in a trap or carrier..

To register:

The citizen must be a Santa Rosa County resident

The cats must be at least three months of age.

Make an appointment by calling the shelter at (850) 983-4680. Appointments are available on a first come, first served basis.

In addition to spay/neuter, cats will also receive a rabies vaccination and ear tip. A tipped ear indicates that a community cat has been altered.

“The animal shelter management team and staff are so excited to have received this support from the Florida Animal Friend grant for our community,” said Dora Thomason, Shelter Director. “An opportunity to spay and neuter unaltered community cats will bring our community one step closer to reducing pet overpopulation and provide a no cost resource for our residents. I am so grateful for this partnership and opportunity to make a positive impact in our community.”

For other pet help resources, please visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals

This grant is available from Florida Animal Friends.

