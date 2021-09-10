$30 million expansion at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Medical Center announced in a Friday news release a $30 million expansion to its newest patient tower, “expanding access to healthcare services to the tri-county area.”

The project will add two new floors and 28 licensed general medical beds, bringing the Center’s total to 337 beds. FWBMC expects to complete the expansion by the summer of 2023.

“As the communities we serve grow, we make it a priority to reinvest in our sites of care. We look forward to growing our healthcare services and expanding our capacity to care for our residents.,” said Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Mongell also described his excitement for new opportunities that the project will bring.

“We are also excited about the healthcare career opportunities this project will bring to our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to add new talent to our amazing team of caregivers and support staff.”

FWBMC employs more than 1,300 full-time staff members. Additionally, the hospital has more than 250 physicians and advanced practice professionals as part of its medical staff.