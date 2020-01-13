UPDATE: 2 wanted for questioning in Escambia Co. homicide

UPDATE (5:04 p.m.) — Antwan Edwards has been located, according to ECSO. The search continues for Kuanterion Rivers and Seanques Bailey, who are wanted for questioning only at this time.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has named three men who are wanted for questioning in a homicide Saturday afternoon.
Kuanterion Rivers, 18, Seanques Bailey, 18, and Antwan Edwards, 41, are wanted for questioning in a homicide that happened in the 2200 block of West Hernandez Street Saturday around 4 p.m.
Call (850) 436-9620 or 433-7867 if you have any information that can help investigators locate these men.
