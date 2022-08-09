PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested for trafficking heroin early Tuesday morning and two other Pensacola men were arrested on drug charges after being stopped at Juanita Williams Park.

Spencer Barfield, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jack Daniel Green, 50, of Pascagoula, Miss., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines) and possession of drug paraphernalia and Justin Kaine Long, 42, of Pine Ridge, Ala., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Early Tuesday morning, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of 505 Edgewater Drive when he observed a silver Lincoln MKZ parked at the Juanita Williams Park. According to the arrest report, due to the car being at the park after sunset, it was a violation of a county ordinance.

After talking with the suspects, a records check revealed that Barfield had an active warrant with the ECSO. According to the report, the deputy then put Barfield in handcuffs and searched him, finding syringes and a pink substance in a plastic baggie. The deputy also found what he suspected was crack cocaine in Barfield’s front pocket behind the cargo pocket, which field tested positive for cocaine.

When the deputy weighed the plastic baggie on scene with a portable scale, the total weight of the the pink substance was 20 grams. The plastic baggie was field tested, and it came back positive for heroin.

After Green denied consent for the deputy to search the vehicle, another deputy and a K-9 arrived on scene. K-9 Triton then positively alerted on the vehicle, according to the report. A search of the vehicle was then conducted. As the deputy was patting Green down, according to the report he felt what he immediately recognized to be a glass pipe and a plastic baggie with a hard substance inside, consistent with the feel of narcotics. After retrieving the plastic baggie, the deputy then weighed a clear rock and it tested positive for methamphetamines. The meth was then weighed on scene, and it weighed a total of 13.6 grams, according to the report.

While searching the vehicle, another deputy found a small plastic baggie containing residue in the front center console under a cup that Long had been drinking from several times while the deputy was on scene. They found another small plastic baggie which had a small amount of a clear crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamines, according to the report.

Barfield was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a total bond of $106,000, while Long and Green were booked into the Escambia County Jail on $6,000 bonds.

Mugshots for Long and Green are unavailable at time of publishing.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.