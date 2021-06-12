2nd suspect in December murder arrested in NWFL

WKRG Staff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County, Florida have found the second of two murder suspects wanted in connection with a killing in December. 20-year-old Trenton Newkirk was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday morning and charged with 1st-degree homicide.

Newkirk was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell Jr. on December 29th of last year. That happened near Forrest Creek Apartments. In May, the sheriff’s office announced they were looking for Newkirk and another man, Isaiah Sims. Sims was arrested and charged with the same crime in late May.

