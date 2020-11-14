29-year-old Pensacola man killed after being struck by two vehicles

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 29-year-old Pensacola man was killed while he was crossing U.S. 29 at W. Roberts Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic report, the man was initially struck by a a sedan traveling north. After that impact, the man was struck again by a pickup truck. The accident happened at 6:38 p.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

