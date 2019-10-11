$285,000 worth of drugs seized in NW Florida multi-county drug ring investigation

NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WKRG) — Several Northwest Florida county agencies dismantled a large drug ring supplying meth and heroin to the area. The Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people along with seizing firearms, heroin, methamphetamine and cash.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began on Wednesday, October 9th when narcotics officers and task force members served arrest warrants at the Pelican Beach Resort in Destin and the Sea Cabins in Miramar Beach. Two drug dealers were arrested involved in the massive drug trafficking ring.





The sheriff’s office says Daniel “Ryan” Taylor, 38, of Fort Walton Beach and Purnell Jones, 43, of Birmingham, Alabama were arrested Wednesday. In addition, William Earl Deaund Moore, 37, also of Birmingham was arrested early on in the investigation. Willie Shontelle Matthews, 40, also of Birmingham, Alabama was also arrested. The charges for these four men include trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, weapons charges, and resisting arrest. Jones was also wanted out of Alabama for Parole Violation.

The sheriff’s office says during the entire investigation, case agents recovered more than 2,165 grams of heroin and approximately 341 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, and more than $55,000 in U.S. Currency. The street value of heroin seized exceeded $270,000 and $14,600 in meth.