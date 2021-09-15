$25,000 in stolen items recovered in Pensacola bust, says sheriff

(Rodney Busbee from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested by Escambia County Sherriff’s Office on Sept. 15 after $25,000 worth of stolen items was found in his home located on Lawton Street.

Rodney Busbee, 53 was charged with burglary, theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a statement released by Escambia County Sherriff’s Office.

Some items found his home were “firearms, televisions, lawn equipment, tools, ladders, street signs, a golf cart, go-kart and a utility trailer,” according to the release.

Items were stolen from eight different locations. The burglaries allegedly committed by Busbee span from June 2021 to September 2021, said ESCO investigators.

