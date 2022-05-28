DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – A 22-year-old nearly drowned in Destin after getting caught in a rip current.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Saturday afternoon on the beach behind 700 Gulf Shore Drive.

Officials say the 22-year-old got caught in a rip current and was initially was not breathing but was resuscitated by first responders.

He was reportedly transported to the hospital where emergency room staff continued to work on him.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says at this time, he is stable and has a pulse.