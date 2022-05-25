PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach investigators arrested 21 men in a child sex trafficking sting in late May.

During a Wednesday morning news conference Panama City Beach Police said the charges in Operation Rogue Wave included traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a child, and possession of child pornography.

One man was arrested for felony drug and weapons charges and another on a sexual battery charge out of Alabama.

Operation Rogue Wave ran from May 18 and May 22 and targeted people who wanted to travel to have sex with minors or people who tried to send ‘harmful material’ to minors, officers wrote in a news release.

Panama City Beach Police partnered with the state attorney’s office, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the FDLE, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children during the operation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.