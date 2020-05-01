2020 Pensacola Crawfish Festival cancelled

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fiesta Pensacola has decided to cancel the 2020 Pensacola Crawfish Festival after the state and city released the phased reopening plans.

“As always, the public’s safety remains our main priority, as well as the safety of our vendors, committee, volunteers and staff,” said Fiesta Pensacola in a press release.

At this time, the Fiesta Celebration remains as scheduled for July 15-25 and the Pensacola Seafood Festival remains as scheduled for September 25-27.



For the latest updates, please visit our website at: fiestapensacola.org.

