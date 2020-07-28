2020 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival has decided to cancel this year’s event to protect the public with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival. The decision to cancel the Festival is a tough one, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, the health and safety of arts patrons, volunteers, artists, sponsors, vendors, and festival participants must be our top priority.Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival
The 48th annual Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival was scheduled for November 6, 7, and 8.
“Over 150,000 people typically attend the Festival over three days. Artists and performers travel to the Festival from all over the country. The committee looked at every possible option to continue safely, but it’s simply not viable to hold the Festival we love safely in the foreseeable situation.”Eileen Perrigo, Festival President
Since its beginning in 1973, GGAF says they canceled once before — in 2004, when Hurricane Ivan devastated Northwest Florida five weeks before the Festival.
