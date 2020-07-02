2020 Destin Seafood Festival canceled

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The organizers of the 42nd Destin Seafood Festival have made the decision to cancel the event this year.

The Destin Seafood Festival was scheduled Oct. 2 to Oct. 4.

A media release says the choice was made with an abundance of caution and with “respect to the City of Destin, our community, property hosts, volunteers, patrons, vendors, and sponsors.”

“Given the uncertainty of this unprecedented global situation and the economic hardships facing our partners, our team feels that this is the most responsible choice based on the information we have today,” the media release said.

The Destin Seafood Festival serves as the annual kickoff to the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

The fishing rodeo will proceed as scheduled.

LATEST STORIES: