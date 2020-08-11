2020 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show canceled

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2020 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is grounded because of the pandemic. NAS Pensacola made the following announcement on Facebook:

It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show scheduled for Oct 16 and 17. This decision was made after considering all possible options, but was fundamentally a decision to ensure the health and safety of our personnel and the greater community. We look forward, however, to hosting the Air Show again in November of 2021. “We know how important the Air Show is to the community and the Navy, but after considering every possibility, we felt that in this challenging COVID-19 environment that this was the most responsible course of action to protect the health and safety of the community and our NAS Pensacola personnel,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola. “The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is a special and unique event that we look forward to every year. We love to highlight the amazing people of Naval Aviation and share a spectacular Air Show with our friends, families and community. This was an extremely difficult decision in challenging times, but in the end, we must remember that our top priority is to ensure the safety of our community.”The annual two-day air show attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to NAS Pensacola. The 2019 air show had an approximate attendance of 180,000. The 2021 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is currently scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6, 2021, and will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Blue Angels.