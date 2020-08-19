2020 Art & Wine Festival on Pensacola Beach canceled

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2020 Art & Wine Festival, originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and organized by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, has been canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns.

“We’re disappointed, once again, to have to cancel another established event on Pensacola Beach, but, as always, the public’s safety remains our top priority,” said Patty Spradling, director of the Pensacola B­­­each Chamber.

“The Chamber looks forward to hosting the festival again next year.”



Stay tuned for more information on the 2021 Art & Wine Fest, as the November date has yet to be announced.

LATEST STORIES