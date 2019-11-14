20-year-old HS student facing charges after performing sexual act with minor at school

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old high school student is facing charges after committing a sexual act with a 14-year-old girl at school, according to court documents.

According to the arrest report, Kenneth Lowery, listed as a student at Northview High School, enticed the girl to touch his genitals during lunch. The report states a School Resource Officer was told about the incident by two student witnesses, who said they saw Lowery committing the act with the 14-year-old, but covered the act with a jacket.

The SRO spoke with the 14-year-old girl who also confirmed she was sitting with Lowery who covered his lap with his jacket. She then said she placed her hand in his pants. She said it lasted for about five minutes before she stopped when she realized other students were watching.

The SRO reports that Lowery later approached him to talk about a rumor circulating the school. The SRO said he was already aware of the incident and had already reviewed the school surveillance video.

The report states the surveillance video showed Lowery and the girl sitting together with a jacket covering his lap. The SRO states, that due to the quality of the video, he was unable to gather further details.

Due to the age difference, the incident was reported to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Lowery is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 16. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.