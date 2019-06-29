2 seriously injured after truck overturns in creek

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are seriously injured after a truck lost its traction and overturned into a creek.

The truck was traveling east on W. Roberts Road and just passed Stallion Road, where the driver (who is a mechanic) of the truck allegedly accelerated to test the suspension and transmission.

The action caused the rear tires of the vehicle to lose traction, and the vehicle left the roadway, overturning into a creek.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital in serious condition.