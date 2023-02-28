PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Florida beaches within WKRG’s coverage area were ranked among the top 20 beaches in the United States, according to a TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Award “Best of the Beaches for 2023.”

Henderson Beach State Park in Destin was ranked No. 6 and Pensacola Beach was ranked 20th. Panama City Beach was ranked 18th.

TripAdvisor “analyzed the millions of reviews from travelers across the world who have visited these beaches over the past 12 months to determine beachgoers’ absolute favorite coastlines.”

The state of Florida had eight beaches in the top 25, tying the Sunshine State for most beaches with Hawaii.

Top 10 Beaches in the U.S.