2 dogs dead, residents safe after Choctaw Beach home fire

CHOCTAW BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two residents made it out of their burning mobile home in Choctaw Beach before first responders arrived on the scene Wednesday night, but two dogs were trapped inside and died.

Walton County Fire Rescue responded to Juniper Drive in Choctaw Beach at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, finding “flames billowing out of the windows of the mobile home,” according to a news release.

Fire crews quickly contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other homes.

According to the release, grease left unattended on the stove caused the fire.

