PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Then at about 7 a.m. “a body was located in a vehicle on the south side of the west end of Hathaway Bridge, at a boat ramp. This body has a gunshot wound which may have been self-inflicted,” deputies wrote. “Shortly after this discovery, another body was located within a residence in Bay County. It is believed the two are connected.”

Deputies said the identification of the bodies is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. They have also declined to release the location of the second body.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death.

A body was discovered under the west side of the Hathway Bridge shortly before 7 a.m. Investigators have declined to release more details about the incident.

This is an ongoing situation and as more information is released we will have it online and on air.