2 arrested in Mississippi, charged with murder in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two men wanted for the killing of a man in Escambia County.

Marshals arrested Carlos Antione Holloway in Gulfport, Miss., and Dewitt Charles Echols in Hattiesburg. Both are charged with “premeditated murder and are awaiting extradition back to Escambia County,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Escambia County Investigators had applied for warrants for the two men in connection with the Aug. 23 killing of a man on North Loop Road. When deputies arrived at that scene at 6:20 p.m., they found a 33-year-old male victim in the driver’s seat of a brown Chevrloet Malibu, the car’s engine still running.