2 arrested, 2 wanted in Okaloosa cold case

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are in custody and two are wanted sixteen years after a Fort Walton Beach man died after a home invasion at his Monahan Drive apartment.

Louis Gonzalez was shot to death on Sept. 12, 2005. Now Adrian Watson, 44, of Fort Walton Beach, and Marcus Snowden, 40, of Daphne, Ala., are charged with felony murder.

Felony murder warrants have been issued for Victor Stanton, 44, and Bennie Richardson. In a news release, the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department said it suspects Stanton was the “trigger man.”

The arrests and charges came after investigators developed new witness testimony in what the release called a “drug-related case.”

Anyone with information about the Stanton or Richardson is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.