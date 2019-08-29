$2.2 mil worth of drugs found in one of Escambia County’s largest cocaine busts

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County investigators have found the largest amount of cocaine in the county’s recent history. More than 20 kilos of powder cocaine now off the streets.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced the bust during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Investigators and their K9s found two large packages. They obtained search warrants and found the powder cocaine inside. Each kilo is worth anywhere from 28 to 32 thousand dollars.

The sheriff’s office says the impact could be regional and not just local. The sheriff’s office can’t where it came from or where it was going.

“It was destined to a warehouse that does not exist. So again, the question about where is the destination..these are all things we will obviously look into and any time there’s a seizure certainly one of this size, we will look as much into the destination and origin as we possibly can,” said Chief Deputy Chip Simmons.

Chief Deputy Simmons says there has recently been an influx of cocaine in our area.

So far, no arrests have been made, but we’re told it’s very early on in the investigation.