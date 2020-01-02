1st annual Pensacola Indie and Fringe Comedy Festival kicks off Thursday

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG)- The first annual Pensacola Indie Fringe and
Comedy Festival starts Thursday evening in downtown Pensacola. The festival will have shows at different venues throughout downtown like Vinyl Music Hall and Rex Theatre. The festival is put on by the Indie Art Council of Pensacola. Comedian and actor Michael Daw says this is a great opportunity for local talent.

“I’m also in Kitty Get a Job that’s having their first live action sketch tomorrow,” Daw said. “Also the premiere of Scam County, the sitcom co-pilot I created.”

Comedians like Gilbert Gottfried and Donnel Rawlings will be headlining the event. Christina Cusack is a comedian and actor that will performing sketch and improv comedy shows.

“It’s just going to be a really exciting time,” Cusack said. “We’ve got such a variety. I’m really excited to show Pensacola the kind of talent we have here.”

The festival is a fundraiser for the Indie Art Council to raise money for independent art.

