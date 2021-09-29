190 cannonballs detonated after washing up at Perdido Key

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Islands National Seashore (GUIS) closed on Sept. 29 after cannonballs were found at Perdido Key.

Following Hurricane Ida, military munitions were found on beaches of Perdido Key, according to a news release from the GUIS.

Parts of Perdido Key were closed and marked with signs.

“The park continues to monitor the area for newly discovered munitions and will secure the site(s) should any be found in the future,” said Darrell Echols, GUIS Superintendent. “Our goal is to ensure that the area is safe for the visitors and staff, and that cultural resources are protected.”

More than 190 cannonballs were detonated in September with aid from federal agencies according to the release.

At this time, no more cannonballs have been identified. The GUIS stresses that the cannonballs are considered cultural artifacts and are protected by law. It is illegal to harm, deface, damage or remove these items.