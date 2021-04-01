19-year-old sentenced to 18 years for possessing child porn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Donnie James Mclachlan was sentenced to 18 years state prison and designated a sexual offender by Judge Jennie Kinsey on April 1.

Mclachlan entered a plea straight up to the court on fifteen counts of Possession of Child Pornography, one count of Using a Computer to Solicit the Sexual Conduct of a Child, and one count of Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor back on Dec. 29, 2020. The charges arose from an investigation conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A resident of Escambia County contacted law enforcement after Mclachlan sent her minor child a nude photograph of himself over social media. After an investigation, a search warrant was served at Mclachlan’s residence. A large quantity of child pornography was found on various storage devices in Mclachlan’s possession. After

being interviewed by law enforcement, Mclachlan admitted to deputies to possessing the child

pornography and sending the nude photo to the minor victim.

This investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer prosecuted the case.