ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old has been reported missing from Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Lency Ramirez was last seen leaving her home on October 4th on the 3400-block of West Jackson Street.

The sheriff’s office says Lency was wearing a pink shirt and black jeans. She was driving a gray 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with an unknown Alabama license plate.

If you have any information on Lency’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.