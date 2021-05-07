18-year-old charged with homicide in shooting death of Pace teen

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an 18-year-old woman on a homicide charge in relation to the murder of 16-year-old Allison Marie Dejaynes in 2020.

On Oct. 22., 2020, Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at 3208 Highway 90 in Pace. Deputies say on that day, 16-year-old Allison Marie Dejaynes was shot and killed.

The case has been under investigation since that day. Today, May 7, major crimes detectives, working with the state attorney’s office, issued a warrant for the arrest of Jenifer Elizabeth Marie Broxson on the following counts:

· 1 count Homicide (Felony)

· 1 count Aggravated Battery (Felony)

· 1 count Robbery (Felony)

· 1 count Obstructing Justice (Felony)

Broxson was arrested on May 5, 2021, and taken into custody. Because of her age at the time of the incident, she was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice for processing.