PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 17th Avenue interchange and roundabout are open in Pensacola.

This avenue adds direct access to Bayfront Parkway from the flyover and continued access to East Gregory Street.

A single-lane roundabout underneath the flyover has replaced the traffic light at 17th Avenue. This will provide nonstop travel between the bridge, 17th Avenue north and south, East Gregory, and Bayfront Parkway.