17-year-old facing life sentence after being convicted for 2020 sexual battery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old is facing a maximum life sentence after being convicted for a 2020 sexual battery.

On April 1, Eric Demond Parrish was convicted by an Escambia County jury of one count of sexual battery (force likely to cause serious bodily injury), one count of battery, and one count of false imprisonment. Parrish is a juvenile and was tried as an adult.

On Jan. 7, 2020, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said Parrish, who was 16 years old at the time, sexually battered the victim without her consent, and in the course of the sexual battery, he placed his hands around her neck. As the victim tried to leave the home, Madden said Parrish grabbed her by her arms and clothes and attempted to drag her back into the home and prevent her from leaving.

Circuit Judge Thomas Dannheisser scheduled sentencing for May 6. Parrish faces a maximum of life in state prison.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Assistant State Attorney Kylie E. Kafka prosecuted the case.